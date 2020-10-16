Opposition confident of Gujranwala power show

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to show its power in Gujranwala today [Friday] as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders accepted Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s challenge of filling the Jinnah Stadium in the city with its activists.

The minister had challenged the opposition parties to fill the Jinnah Stadium with its supporters, instead of troubling the public on roads.

In a video message, the minister alleged the opposition was trying to give a wrong impression, whereas they were uniting to save their looted money.

“Their leadership is a family limited company. And, being a democratic government and a democratic party, the Punjab government allowed them to hold their public meeting inside the stadium,” he noted.

“It is their failed attempt and they will not succeed in putting pressure on the government for we will not come under their pressure,” he noted. Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would welcome investment by American companies in different fields and also desires that they bring in advanced technology. While, talking to Ms Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affaires, who called on him here, the minister said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the US and desired to further strengthen the all-round cooperative partnership for mutual benefit.

The US Charge d’ Affaires appreciated Pakistan’s effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic challenge.

Shibli also apprised the US Charge d’ Affaires of the media landscape in Pakistan and informed that the government was working on journalist protection bill which was vital to strengthen media independence and ensuring safety, security and welfare of working journalists.

Separately, while talking to the media, PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said that how long it would take Shibli Faraz to resign after watching crowd-filled Jinnah Stadium.

Also, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N leaders and workers were not afraid of arrests and they would actively participate in Friday’s rally in Gujranwala despite all blockages and arrests.

She was addressing a meeting held at the Jati Umra residence of the Sharif family here. The meeting discussed the Gujranwala rally. Participants in the meeting included Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javed Latif and Muhammad Zubair.

Condemning workers’ arrests, Maryam said the PML-N was not afraid of arrests. “In-sha-Allah, our movement will be successful and Gujranwala’s rally will be a massive show,” she added.

Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was allowed to hold rally in Gujranwala only after it threatened to block the GT Road. He demanded the government to stop raids and arrests of workers.

Detention of workers intensifies such campaigns, he said while urging all including farmers and traders to reach Gujranwala.

Announcing the schedule of Maryam Nawaz, he said that she would leave Jati Umra after Friday prayers and reach Gujranwala stadium around 6pm. He said the PML-N and the PDM leadership had accepted the challenge of Shibli Faraz to fill Jinnah Stadium.

“Coronavirus is being used for the same nefarious political purpose,” he said adding such tactics will not stop people from coming out of their homes to attend the public rally. He said the government had badly failed to check price-hike, provide employment opportunities and control inflation.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said how many cases of violation of corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] had so far been registered in the first six months. He said blocking roads with containers, raiding corner meetings, arresting PDM workers across Punjab, harassing alliance supporters and workers would not dampen the spirits of masses, who had decided to rid the country of the disastrous government.

Nawaz Sharif's spokesman Muhammad Zubair told the media that the government was afraid of an unarmed woman. “Transporters are being pressured to stop renting out buses and coaches for the PDM rally,” he alleged and warned the government that if the government did not stop arrest of workers, Imran Khan would be responsible for the outcome. He added that if an attempt was made to stop the rally, there would be rallies all-over Punjab and Pakistan.

Former Railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said a crackdown had been going on in Lahore for the last 24 hours. He said the PML-N had approached the Supreme Court and was sure that they would get justice.

“We are sure that the negative tactics of Imran Khan and his government will be stopped,” he said adding Imran Khan was an expert in telling lies and the ongoing crackdown on PDM leaders and workers was being done on his direct orders, though he used to offer giving the opposition a container for a sit-in.

Talking to the media outside Jati Umra residence of the Sharif family, he said that was not democracy but dictatorship. He warned the police and administration to refrain from obeying illegal orders of the rulers. “Arrests and blockade of roads are inciting PML-N workers and may result in an unfortunate incident or clash,” he said and demanded the government to immediately release arrested workers.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said the Gujranwala rally was a referendum against a rigged and vote-stealing government.

She said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had stolen flour and sugar of the nation.

Separately, the PML-N announced the party leaders’ plan for participation in the PDM Gujranwala jalsa.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would lead a party rally from Jati Umra on Oct 16 and reach Gujranwala with her supporters, party workers and leadership through GT Road.

As per the plan, she will reach Thokar Niaz Beg from Jati Umra and proceed to Babu Sabu Interchange through Multan Road. Then she will reach Shahdara Mor through Ring Road to take the GT Road.

Sources said a second option was taking Ring Road from Raiwind Road and swiftly reaching Bhati Chowk at Ravi Road, from where she would turn towards Shahdara Mor.

However, some insiders believe Maryam and other PML-N leaders have already left Lahore and reached Gujranwala for fears hindrances on the way on Oct 16.

On the other hand, PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed told The News Maryam Nawaz would follow the already announced schedule of her rally. He said the government would not be able to stop the flood of people, which was already protesting against price-hike, joblessness, high prices of electricity and gas, etc.

A source close to Hamza Shahbaz said police were raiding the residences of party workers and leaders. He said several arrests had been made in Lahore till late in the night.

During a city visit by the reporter, not enough political activities were seen even in the stronghold areas of the PML-N such as Walled City of Lahore.

Meanwhile, the district administration removed banners related to Gujranwala rally from various parts of Lahore including Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, The Mall, Multan Road, Data Darbar and Shahdara.

Gujranwala correspondent adds: Rana Sanaullah said the government should stop raids and arrests of the PML-N workers. He said people from all walks of life would participate in the public meeting on Oct 16 at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala.

He said “we want to hold a public meeting in a peaceful atmosphere while the government, by using the state machinery, is trying to disturb our gathering.

“We demanded the government provide foolproof security to our leaders while our 500 security guards will be there to help the government agencies for the purpose.”

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Iftikhar Hussain, while addressing a press conference, said “removal of the government and holding of free and fair election in the country is our major demand. We will carry on our struggle till fulfilment of this demand.”

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MNA Khurram Dastgir Khan and other leaders also addressed the press conference.