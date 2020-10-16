close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent 
October 16, 2020

Shahdadkot: two brothers killed, father injured in robbers firing

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 16, 2020

SUKKUR: Two brothers were killed while their father was injured in firing by robbers in Shahdadkot on Thursday.

Reports said that robbers at the Meero Khan road forcibly stopped a motorcyclist and as he attempted to flee, the robbers opened fire in which Allah Wadhayo (10) his brother Shakil (7) were killed while their father Nazar Brohi was injured. Police shifted the dead and injured to a local hospital but failed to arrest the killers.

