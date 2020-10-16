KP govt committed to protecting rights of prisoners, says minister

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhutunkhwa Minister for Law and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the protection of the rights of prisoners was top responsibilities of the government.

"We will provide all facilities to the prisoners in jails and also provide religious as well as technical education to them to make them useful citizens," he told reporters after inaugurating the newly-constructed Charsadda Sub Jail.

Provincial Minister for Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, IG Prisons Masoodur Rehman, MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan and Superintendent Jail Falak Sher Khan were also present on the occasion.

The provincial law minister said that special care was being taken to provide all basic facilities, including quality food and medical treatment, to the inmates of all the jails in the province. He said that the provincial government was considering major development projects in Charsadda, including making the sub-jail a district jail, setting up a medical college, expanding the District Headquarters Hospital and constructing flyovers at major intersections.

The minister said that the process of institutional reform was underway and the prosecution sector needed to be made more active and efficient to prevent and reduce crimes.