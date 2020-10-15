Operation launched to check crime in S Punjab

LAHORE:Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Awan has said full crackdown orders have been issued to the field force to control crime in South Punjab.

A special operation launched in all districts this month yielded positive results, he said and clarified that there is no concession for the police personnel involved in immorality and obstruction of justice. Zafar Iqbal said the Punjab government has set up an additional IG South Punjab office to solve problems of people on their doorsteps which will benefit police personnel along with the general public. He said he would make frequent visits to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan ranges and would also conduct unannounced inspections of police stations while resolving public grievances on the spot.

Body found: Body of a newborn baby has been recovered from the roof of a shop in Data Darbar area. Shopkeepers and locals buried the body without informing the police. The body was found in a box on the roof of a shop in Bilal Ganj area of Kaka Darbar.

gangs busted: Civil Lines division police arrested 63 accused of various crimes last week. Stolen goods worth Rs130,000 were recovered from the possession of four members of two gangs involved in robbery and theft incidents. Police arrested five accused and recovered five pistols and dozens of bullets from their possession. Nine kg hashish and 87 litres liquor were recovered from the possession of 15 accused. Four accused were arrested during an action against brothels. As many as 21 criminals wanted by police in robbery, theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other cases were arrested. Fourteen persons were arrested for violating the ban on kite flying, firing into the air, wheelie, tenancy law.

drug peddlers: Lahore police have arrested 750 drug peddlers and seized a large quantity of drugs. More than 21kg heroin, 261kg charas, 8kg and 450gram opium and 6,399 litre liquor were seized from the arrested accused.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that all the divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest drug dealers and the criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to nab proclaimed offenders particularly the drug peddlers selling narcotics around educational institutions.