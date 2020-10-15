Injury rules Akif out of T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Balochistan’s pacer Akif Javed has been ruled out of the National T20 Cup after sustaining a knee injury during his team’s match against Sindh.

Akif will be replaced by Taj Wali, who took six wickets in five matches at 21.83 for the Second XI National T20 Cup.

Balochistan have made two changes in their squad for the event. Nineteen-year-old Akhtar Shah has been rewarded for an impressive run in the Second XI National T20 Cup as he will be replacing out-of-form Umaid Asif, who has taken one wicket from five matches.

Right-arm pacer Akhtar took seven wickets in three matches at an average of 12.14 and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.