AJK likely to impose smart lockdown in virus affected areas

MUZAFFARABAD: A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Shehzad Khan Bangush was held here the other day to review the latest situation of COVID-19.

The meeting decided that smart lockdown and micro smart lockdown will be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases are being reported. Smart and micro smart lockdown will be imposed in coordination of Health Department, administration, Police and other concerned departments will be ensured. It was decided at the meeting that strict implementation of the SOPs issued by the government to control the virus would be ensured.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangush said that implementation of SOPs issued by the government should be ensured. The highest number of cases are being reported in Muzaffarabad district, which is a matter of serious concern.

He said that the safety SOPs issued for marriage halls and transport should also be implemented and 50pc of the total capacity of marriage halls should be allowed.