Blind murder case of trader solved, two held

SWABI: The police solved the blind murder case of trader and arrested two alleged killers, officials said on Tuesday. Raees Dad, one of the leading traders of the district, was killed by unidentified persons 10-day back. District Police Officer Imram Shahids said Raees was killed by unidentified assailants in front of his house in Gar village on October 4.

The police had constituted a team to trace the murderers and he himself monitored the progress, he went on to add. The police, the official said, arrested Bilal Khan and Athawar Dad and during investigation the duo confessed to have committed the murder. “The accused are the relatives of the slain trader. And they decided to kill the trader after he demanded immediate return of Rs1.1 million loan,” said an official.