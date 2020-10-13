Pakistan rebuffs remarks by Indian defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically rejects unwarranted and irresponsible comments made by Indian Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, insinuating that Pakistan and China are deliberately creating border disputes with India, says the Foreign Office.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that Pakistan and China were working to "create" border disputes with India "under a mission". Singh said that India could not rule out a "collusive threat" from Pakistan and China.

"First Pakistan and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 kilometers with these countries, where the tension remains”, he told the media.

“The Indian Defence Minister’s statement demonstrates an inexcusable lack of self-awareness of RSS-BJP regime’s self-serving narrative. It is also another manifestation of the Indian government’s incurable obsession with Pakistan”, said the spokesman.

Pakistan condemned the malicious Indian propaganda against the longstanding close Pakistan-China friendship. “It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others”, the spokesman added.

He pointed out that the world community is aware that the political opportunism of the RSS-BJP regime is imperiling peace, stability and security of the region. It is India that not only creates disputes with neighbours but also runs away from peacefully resolving them.

“Rather than jeopardizing peace and stability of the region, including by perpetrating state-terrorism as a tool to advance its extremist (Hindutva) ideology and expansionist (Akhand Bharat) designs, India should seriously consider course correction by giving up its aggressive agenda and peacefully resolving disputes with neighbours”, said the spokesman.