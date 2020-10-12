PM should quit before people’s action: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that incompetent and selected government of Imran Ahmed Niazi had become a burden on the country, masses and economy hence it should step down before the public ire kicks this dispensation into the dustbin of the history.

Presiding over a meeting of party’s Karachi Coordination Committee at Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said that PDM Jalsa on the occasion of anniversary of Shuhda-e-Karsaz in Karachi would be a referendum against the puppet regime.

The Imran regime imposed on the people through stolen mandate had destroyed everything in the country and people are fed up with its anti-people policies of promoting unemployment, inflation, diplomatic isolation and economic assassination of Pakistan, he added.

He said that PTI regime has no roots among the people and it has been selected to demolish and discredit the country and discourage meritocracy in every field.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the KCC to facilitate the people of Karachi to reach the venue of the public meeting without any hindrances.

The KCC Coordinator Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, MNA Qadir Patel, Lal Bux Bhutto, Najmi Alam, MPA Sajid Jokhio, Khalid Lateef, Ghulam Mohammed Samoon and others were present in the meeting.