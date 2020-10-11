close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

Ashiq Qureshi T20 Cup first semi-final tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: Amir Cables, Turk Plast, Okara Seniors and Lahore Badshah have reached the semi-finals of the 10th Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup.

The first semi-final will be played between Turk Plast and Lahore Badshah on Monday (tomorrow) at 10:30AM. The second will be played between Amir Cables and Okara Seniors on Tuesday at 10:30AM.

