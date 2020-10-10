Increase in Phyto-certificate fee slammed

MULTAN: Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) patron-in-chief Mian Waheed Ahmed Friday criticised the increase in Phyto-certificate fee.

Talking to reporters, Mian Waheed said the government is striving to enhance exports of fruits and vegetables but the Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has unjustifiably increased the fee of Phyto certificate from Rs300 to Rs 2,500. He said the increase in Phyto certificate fee indicates anomalies among government departments.

Reportedly, the sudden increase in Phyto-certificate fee would create difficulties for exporters to compete in global markets. Before increasing the phyto-certificate fee, consultation was not conducted with office-bearers and members of Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Association

Mian Waheed said Phyto-certificate fee already was higher in Pakistan in comparison with India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The increase in Phyto certificate fee would also decrease export of fruits and vegetables by air. He urged the MNFSR authorities to revisit the increase in Phyto-certificate fee keeping in view the national and international situation in view and bring it to a reasonable level.