PHF plans to reactivate Tray Championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to reactivate the Tray Championship, which will be played at the end of this month.

“Tray Hockey Championship used to be a regular event of the PHF calendar,” Asif Bajwa, secretary PHF, told ‘The News’ on Friday.

“Keeping in view the benefits of this event, the PHF intends to reactivate the Tray Championship,” he added.

He further stated that the PHF has decided to organise this Tray Championship in a most befitting manner from October 20-31, while the venue will be decided soon.

He further informed that 18 teams are eligible to participate in the tournament, of which top three teams will qualify for the 66th National Senior Championship.

The teams includes Pakistan Air Force, Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, AJ&K, Pakistan Customs, PTV, POF, Suit Northern Gas Pipelines, Higher Education Commission, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Fauji Foundation and Pakistan Steel Mills.