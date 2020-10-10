Wheelchair tennis coaching camp starts today

KARACHI: A Wheelchair Tennis Coaching Camp is being set up at Union Club here from Saturday (today).

The camp is being sponsored by Sindh Sports Board, while technical assistance is provided from Para Sports Pakistan.

According to details, seven wheelchair tennis players have been selected for the camp. The players are Amjad Ali, M Imran, M Shahbaz, M Irfan, M Ayub, Fida Hussain and M Ali.

Trials will also be held on the opening day to select more players for the camp. Aqeel Shabbir is the head coach and international tennis player Nauman Aftab will be guest coach. All selected players will be given travelling allowance.