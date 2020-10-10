Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium leased at last

KARACHI: The Abdul Satter Edhi hockey stadium has finally been leased to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), 'The News' has learnt.

The lease issue of this historical ground was pending since long and, according to a source, the PHF management, led by Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and Secretary Asif Bajwa, played a key role in the resolution of this issue.

He said that all the legal issues have been settled now and there should be no problems in completing the leasing process.

"The lease papers were signed today and have been sent to Army's concerned department in the federal capital," he told 'The News' on Friday.

The Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium has a historical importance in Pakistan’s hockey history and has hosted hundreds of international matches, including the Champions Trophy in 1980s

Meanwhile, repair work on both the synthetic turfs at the stadium has also started.

It is expected that the repair work will be completed within three days and blue and green synthetic turfs would be ready to host the matches from Monday.

The seasonal rains had badly damaged the synthetic turfs and wrinkles had appeared on their surface, leaving them unusable for games.