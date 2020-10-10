Seven killed in two different accidents

SUKKUR: Seven people including four mourners were killed and 12 others injured in two different accidents on the National Highway near Matiari and Darya Khan Mari.

Reports said a mourning procession from Dadu was heading to Hyderabad met with an unfortunate accident when a speeding truck ran over the participants near a crossing at a Matiari road, in which four mourners identified as of Zeebo, Khutto, Shakir and Aliza Khaskheli were killed and eight others were injured. The police later shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital in Matiari hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the police had also taken driver and cleaner of the truck into their custody.

Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majeed has confirmed the death of four mourners, saying the victims belonged to Peerzada Muhalla of Dadu and were on the way to Qadam Ghah Moula Ali (R.A) in Hyderabad. He said the injured have been shifted to the local hospitals of Matiari and Hyderabad. Namaz-e-Janaza of the mourners was held at Darghah Sakhi Hashim in Dadu. Reports said in a collision between a van and a truck at Darya Khan Mari, in three women, identified as of Meer Khatoon, Farzana Khoso and Ghulshad killed and four others injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital. The police said the mourners were on the way to Jaghir Ali Akbar near Kumb in Khairpur.