PDM giving nightmares to rulers, says Amir Muqam

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam said on Friday that the launching of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was giving nightmares to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, he said that it seemed the rulers would go home soon. He maintained that it was ironic that sedition cases were registered against the PML-N leaders, but Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed ignorance about his development.

“It shows that Imran Khan is a puppet,” he sneered. However, he pointed out that the sedition case could not be registered without the approval of the federal government.

The PML-N leader said that the prime minister held the previous government responsible for all ills in order to hide his own incompetence. “The members of the sugar, flour and petrol mafias are sitting around the prime minister, but he is unable to take action against them,” he maintained.

Amir Muqam said that this government was pushing the poor to commit suicides. He believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had caused immense damage to the country and its economy. He added that inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the poor.