New mobile project for schoolchildren

LAHORE:An NGO is all set to launch its new mobile project “Projects on the Go” for schoolchildren in the City.

Displaying projects related to electronics, computers, photography, arts and crafts etc the mobile “Projects on the Go”—set in a bus—will soon visit schools particularly girl schools in City to engage schoolchildren in healthy and creative activities.

Talking to The News, Syeda Basarat Kazim, President, Alif Laila Book Bus Society (ALBBS), said “Projects on the Go” was initially started in the provincial metropolis, and with support from the government and donors the NGO planned to extend the project to other cities of the country.

She said the project was set to be launched earlier but it got delayed because of the pandemic. She said ALBBS’ hobby clubs were unique one of a kind resource centre with an aim to engage young girls and give them the direction towards a future career in the field of electronics, photography, arts, crafts and computers.

It is pertinent to mention that Alif Laila Book Bus Society's basic objective is to evolve solutions to Pakistan's educational problems and within the given socio-economic constraints, find strategically effective paths to 100% literacy and educational modernisation.