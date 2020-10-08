‘IT Ministry to provide broadband services across country’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said the Ministry of IT is committed for the provision of broadband services in the underserved and unserved areas of the country.

The minister was chairing Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee meeting at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Wednesday, says a press release. The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Yasir Humayun, Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Science and Technology and IT Ziaullah Bangash, while Sindh Minister for Information, Science and Technology Taimur Talpur and AJK Minister for IT Mustafa Bashir Abbasi joined the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Aminul Haque said measures are being taken to equip our youth with digital skills. He said that information and communication technology is vital for the socio-economic development of the country. He said that provision of broadband services in far flung areas of the country will be helpful to connect the masses of those areas with digital world.

The minister emphasised the need of women empowerment and said that provinces should also increase the ratio of women in their programs and projects. He asked provincial representatives to regularly upload details of their projects on Centralized Collaboration Portal of Ministry of IT and Telecom for better collaboration.