2005 earthquake anniversary: Traders to observe shutdown, stage rallies today

MANSEHRA: The affected people would stage protest rallies as the 15th anniversary of the devastating earthquakes of 2005 is being observed today (Thursday). The traders in Balakot would observe shutter down and take out rallies to pay homage to those who embraced the martyrdom in the tragedy, some 15 years ago.“We will observe the shutter down strike and take out a rally to mark the anniversary of the devastating earthquake in which over 18000 people had perished in Balakot,” Javed Iqbal, the president of trader’s body in Balakot, told reporters.He said that the traders and people, who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, would also take part in the prayer ceremonies, which would be held at the mass graves in Balakot.The New Balakot Tehreek, which has been staging a sit-in for the last many days demanding the allotment of plots at New Balakot city, would also hold a protest. Mian Ashraf, an office-bearer of Tehreek, told reporters that they would hold a demonstration to demand govt to allot plots to affectees settled in red zone areas at New Balakot City Housing project.