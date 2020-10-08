Court to issue Nawaz summons in newspapers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has decided to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through newspaper advertisements after the court was told that arrest warrants against him were not received by his representatives in London.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akthar Kiyani on Wednesday ordered that the advertisements should be posted in Daily Dawn and Jang newspapers with regard to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references.

The court directed the federal government to bear the cost of the advertisements and asked Additional Attorney-General Tariq Mahmood Khokhar to pay the fees within two days.

It will be written in the newspaper ad that Sharif should appear before the court in 30 days, failing which he will be declared a proclaimed offender. The advertisements will be pasted on court premises and outside Sharif’s residence as well. In the hearing, two Pakistan High Commission London officials, who tried to deliver non-bailable arrest warrants to Sharif, testified through video link, as did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director Europe Muhammad Mubashir.

According to the testimony of Pakistan High Commission London First Secretary Dildar Ali Abro, an employee of Sharif’s son told him that he would receive the arrest warrants at the former premier’s current residence at Park Lane.

Abro further said he apprised the High Commission of the discussion with the employee regarding the execution of warrants and sought permission to execute them at the given address.

After approval, the employee had agreed to receive the arrest warrants on September 23 at 11.00 am (BST), Abro said. At 10.20 am the employee called Abro and refused to receive the warrants, he told the court.

Pakistan High Commission London Consular Attache Rao Abdul Hanan in his statement said he went to Sharif’s residence to deliver the non-bailable arrest warrants on September 17.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal aide refused to receive the arrest warrants, so they could not be executed.

Foreign ministry’s Director Europe Mubashir Khan also recorded his statement, wherein he said he had copies of Sharif’s arrest warrants.

The court issued non bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in two appeals he added. Arrest warrants were received by post which was sent in a diplomatic bag with a cover letter. Receipt and delivery of mail were registered in the register book. The bench inquired about the dispatch number of the documents from Mubashir.

NAB Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana said it was clear Sharif had not received the warrants deliberately.

The court then adjourned further hearing of the case to 30 days after the printing of the advertisement.