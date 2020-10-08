close
October 8, 2020

Exams in the time of corona

Newspost

 
October 8, 2020

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold examinations from October 15. At present, the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Usually, the authorities close education institutions to contain the spread of the virus after these institutions report Covid-19 cases. However, we don’t know what will happen if someone at the examination centre tested positive? Also, do the examination centres have enough resources to take all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus? The authorities should take adequate steps to ensure that these centres don’t end up becoming virus hotspots.

M Shaikh

Islamabad

