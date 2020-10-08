Shift the strategy

This refers to the news report ‘Exorbitant taxes make cars unaffordable for masses in Pakistan’ (Oct 5). Pakistan does not have a robust automobile industry. Our country mostly focuses on the assembling of different automobiles. For this, it has to import several components.

It is one of the reasons for vehicles’ higher prices. Also, the devaluation of the rupee over the years has increased the cost. The government must aim at discouraging the use of personal cars and attracting investment in public transport. It will save a huge amount of fuel, which is being imported, and create less congestion on roads. The government can also provide subsidy to the public transportation sector.

Huma Arif

Karachi