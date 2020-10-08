Repair the road

IJP Road joins the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to the country’s northern areas. However, the section of the road from Faizabad to Peshawar is in a dilapidated state and needs major repair and maintenance.

This road is used by tens of thousands of light and heavy vehicles on a daily basis. The rough road causes great damage to these vehicles. The authorities should work for the immediate repair and maintenance of the road.

Muhammad Asif Amin

Islamabad