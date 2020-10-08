What’s the plan?

PM Imran Khan keeps reminding the nation that these are testing times and that the nation should show some patience. He says that previous governments had taken a lot of loans and there is not enough money to run the country.

Even though he used to say that he wouldn’t take loans, his government has borrowed more loans than that taken by the previous governments of the PML-N and the PPP. The prime minister should realise that he has to introduce some well-thought-out strategies to improve the country’s economic situation and that only talks will not work.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad