Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

This is politics

Newspost

 
October 8, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Outrage and protests’ (Oct 03) by Azfar Siddiqui. The writer thinks that members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take to the streets to protest against inflation and gas shortage.

I am sure that the PDM would dissolve if the government announces to withdraw all the charges of corruption and money laundering against the opposition leaders.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

