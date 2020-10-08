Raja Basharat denies govt’s role in case against Nawaz, others

LAHORE:Law Minister Raja Basharat has said the government has no role in registering treason case against Nawaz Sharif and other N-League leaders.

Referring to the case filed against Nawaz Sharif and other N-league leaders, he said, "I want to make it clear that the government has no role in registering this case of treason." He said the Punjab government is a government of a political party which has been elected by the people and given a mandate to rule for five years so those who dream of overthrowing the government should wait now. He warned that protesters violating law would be dealt with iron hand.

If PTI is in power today, the credit for it goes to our workers, he said. The doors of the Punjab government will always remain open for our people and workers, the minister said while addressing a press conference.

PTI leader Ijaz Ch and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Basharat said the fact has to be acknowledged that the PTI worker is talking about taking PM's vision forward instead of the traditional politics of police station. Criticizing the attitude of the opposition, he said what is the reason for the aggressive attitude of our opposition? It is beyond comprehension whose is the opposition protesting against? The minister said upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly is going to be held on the call of the opposition which has been called against the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif while Shahbaz Sharif himself has withdrawn his application for the interim bail.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif, he said that it was not possible for a proclaimed offender (PO) to sit outside and rule Pakistan. He said people of Pakistan were so aware that they would not go out for criminals and POs.