Punjab governor denies hand in case against Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the mutiny case against PML-N leaders has nothing to do with the PTI government, including himself.

The governor stated this while talking to media after addressing two different events on Tuesday in which he also clarified his position over the allegations of links with Badr Rashid, the person behind the registration of the case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This is noteworthy that pictures of Badr Rashid, the complainant of the case against Nawaz Sharif, came to surface on Tuesday in which he was seen with PTI leadership, including the Punjab governor. Ch Sarwar while commenting on the issue that it was necessary to investigate why and who registered the case. “I think this case should not have been registered. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his displeasure over this case” said Sarwar. There are pictures of Badr Rashid with the PML-N and other people because he keeps on changing parties.

Talking to the media, the governor said it was unfortunate that he was alleged to have involved in a mutiny case against PML-N leaders. Political members and other people come to meet him in the Governor's House.

“If a person files a lawsuit against someone, it does not mean that I am behind it”, he added. Replying to a question, the governor said, "I have never called anyone a traitor in my life and I do not believe in filing cases against political opponents. I want to make it clear that we have nothing to do with this case. I challenge the accusers to prove that the case was filed by the PTI government. The fact is that the PTI government has nothing to do with the case against the PML-N leaders.

Addressing the event, Ch Sarwar said that extremism and sectarianism had created an environment due to which mutual tolerance was declining. It is a challenge for our universities that we do not have tolerance for differences of opinion.

He said that neither new avenues of research could emerge in the universities nor the solution could be found to the challenges without inculcating tolerance among the students. He said that the parliamentarians had a key role to play in achieving success in this regard.