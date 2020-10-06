PM expresses displeasure over FIR against Nawaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the criminal conspiracy case filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday, Geo News reported.

The minister, in a tweet, said that PM Imran was unaware that such a case had been filed against the PML-N supremo, and that maybe someone wanted to implicate him in a case. “Prime Minister Imran Khan was unware of any such [first information report] FIR, when I informed him about it, heexpressed extreme displeasure,” Fawad Chaudhry said in response to journalist Hamid Mir who had shared the copy of FIR.

"Filing treason cases is not our [PTI government's] policy. These were the tactics [used during] Nawaz Sharif's tenure," he said. The science minister said that the PTI was a political party and that it was yet to make its move.

"The game has just begun." Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Nawaz on a criminal conspiracy for the “provocative speeches” he made in London to “defame Pakistan's institutions”. The FIR registered against Nawaz on October 1 was lodged by a citizen in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction. The case was registered under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy against the PML-N supremo and other leaders.

The FIR alleges that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give the impression that Pakistan will be listed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in its upcoming meeting.