Traders’ mixed reaction to cases against Nawaz, workers

LAHORE:The registration of FIR against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for inciting conspiracy to defame Pakistan’s institutions was generally not appreciated by traders but a few said maligning institutions was unnecessary.

Traders like media show hesitation in taking sides in this affair. But an overwhelming majority supported the former prime minister’s stance. They said he only narrated facts that he should have done much earlier. Traders traditionally supported PML-N. Economic downturn enlarged the PML-N support base among traders. Survey of almost all major City markets revealed that there was more support for Nawaz than regret on his speeches.

The supporters, however, were not prepared to criticise the government on record. They feared repercussions. Among the few that dared to support Nawaz openly included Shoaib Butt, a property dealer, who said the PML-N stalwart had said openly what was whispered in private. Instead of naming any institution other names were used. Trade leader belonging to Qaumi Tajir Ittehad Answer Zahoor Butt regretted the changed tone of Nawaz Sharif. He supported registration of FIR against him. Ironically, the traders in the market from where he operates supported the PML-N head. There was full support for Nawaz in Liberty Market, Shadman Market, Akberi Market, Shah Alam Market. Traders are silent supporters of PML-N that do not come out in open.

Traders became toothless after Musharraf’s takeover in 1999. After 45 days shutdown strike all the trade leaders were forced to align themselves with the government. Then military government facilitated the traders in resolving their problems through corps commander offices in their cities. After democracy was restored in 2003, this system remained intact as then government was formed by Musharraf’s supporters.

The subsequent democratic regimes had little control over traders’ affairs as the entrenched leaders looked towards their former patrons to resolve their issues. The present regime got valuable support from the traders in elections. However, the PTI government failed to lift economy and the turnover of most traders suffered badly because of recession that followed. In the meantime, the government introduced measures to document the economy. The proposal to provide Computerised National Identity Card on any transaction above 50,000 forced the traders to take to streets. The government first postponed the implementation of this measure for over a year and then increased the minimum purchase limit to Rs100,000. The traders did not accept even this change. Their relationship with the government remained strained since then. High inflation, high mark-up and massive rupee devaluation impacted their businesses badly. The sales slowed down and some shops operating in posh localities had to close as the operations became commercially unviable.