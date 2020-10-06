Bilawal for stricter measures to curb corruption in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo at a meeting on Monday to take stricter measures to curb corruption in the province.

The directive came at a meeting held between the two PPP leaders at the Bilawal House, where the minister briefed the party chief about the performance of the industries & commerce and anti-corruption departments.

He also discussed the political situation of Sindh in general and of District Ghotki in particular. Expressing his satisfaction at the performance of Dharejo, Bilawal asked him to take stricter measures to curb corruption in the province. He assured the minister of his full support against corrupt elements, and asked him to take concrete steps to boost industrial activities to provide more employment opportunities to the people. Dharejo assured the PPP chairman that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the masses and the party leadership.

CM meets PPP chief

Separately, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Bilawal and briefed him about the administrative situation of Sindh and the recent steps taken by the federal government concerning the province.

The PPP chairman said that if a comparison was made, then it would be found out that the performance of the Sindh government had been better than those in the other provinces. He said the other provinces should follow the footsteps of Sindh, especially its measures to develop the health sector.