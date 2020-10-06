Zubair appointed as spokesperson for Nawaz, Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday announced establishing its “Spokespersons Committee” under the supervision of central spokesperson and central information secretary, with former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair being appointed as the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair will perform the duties of interpreter for the party’s supremo Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz.The committee of spokespersons comprises Musadik Malik, Mohsin Ranjha, Talal Chaudhry, Uzma Bukhari and Atta Ullah.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair clarified on Monday that the party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not meet any Indian in London.Addressing a press conference, he said Sharif was being linked to India with proper planning. “The government ministers are getting personal with PML-N leaders instead of focusing on politics,” he claimed.

He thanked his party for selecting him as spokesman for Sharif and Maryam, saying the opposition will show full resistance on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“I will continue to perform duties as spokesman till the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” he said. “Sharif’s speech has made the people of Pakistan happy and satisfied,” he said, adding: “All those who attended the meeting have been booked in treason case.”