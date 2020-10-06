Salam Teachers Day marked across KP

PESHAWAR: The Salam Teachers Day (International Teachers Day) was marked across the province on Monday.

The college teachers on the occasion demanded the government to accept their “genuine demands.” Addressing a function to mark the event, provincial president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association Abdul Hameed Afridi asked the government to announce a special package for the college teachers. He said the college teachers were producing the best results and they should be encouraged to promote quality education. Abdul Hameed Afridi said that the promises made with college teachers in the past could not be honoured, causing unrest to them.

A function was arranged at the Institute of Education and Research, University of Peshawar to mark the day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Abid was the chief guest on the occasion, while director of the institute Dr Abdur Rauf addressed the function as well. Dr Rauf presented a shield to Dr Abid. Another function was arranged by the Peshawar chapter of the Tanzeem-e-Asatiza. Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Zariful Mani, was the chief guest on the occasion. Commendation certificates and shields were awarded to the excelling teachers. Programmes were also held in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the occasion.