Dozens booked for holding Kabaddi tournaments without permission

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Sadar police on Sunday booked dozens of villagers for holding two Kabadi tournaments without getting permission from the authorities and violating corona SOPs.

Complainant of Gojra Sadar police assistant sub-inspector Shahbaz Ahmad said that at Chak 163/GB, a Kabadi tournament was being held without getting prior permission from the authorities and following SOPs issued by Health Department.

He added in the FIR that when a police party raided the tournament venue to stop its holding, 33 nominated and 20 unidentified men attacked the police party. They forcibly got freed arrested accused persons, snatched three mobile phones from three policemen, scuffled with the policemen and forcibly got unloaded the loudspeaker system and laptop sets from police van which police had taken into custody, he alleged.

In another FIR registered by the same police on the report of same complainant ASI against 30 nominated and several unidentified persons for unlawfully holding a Kabadi tournament at Chak 180/GB.

The accused were violating SOPs set by Health Department for similar gatherings.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Gojra.

Tariq Bashir of Tariqabad, Faisalabad, had arrived here to see his relatives at Gojra. Later, he ended his life by jumping in front of a train.