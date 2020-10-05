Those spewing venom against Pakistan not to be forgiven: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Those who are spewing venom against the country will not be forgiven, said Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Sunday, criticising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his tirade against the military, Geo News reported.

The interior minister was speaking at an event where he laid into Nawaz, blaming the PML-N supremo for faking his illness to go abroad. "The three-time prime minister went abroad by faking his illness," he said. "Mian sahib is not sick, he is speaking India's language."

Shah said that conspiracies were being hatched against Pakistan since day one and it hasn't stopped till now. He said that during the past decade, the country had gone to the dogs.

"PPP and the PML-N have destroyed the country," he said. "Institutions were completely decimated by the past two governments," he added. The minister praised the incumbent government, saying that it was adopting a "brilliant strategy" on governance, adding that nations never progress without implementing the principles of justice.

Coming back to Nawaz, Shah said that people knew exactly what was going on in the country and who was doing what. "Today is the age of social media. The news [about something] breaks before it happens," he said. "I pray that may Allah help give these people guidance."

The minister was referring to Sharif's recent tirade against the government and the establishment in which he blamed both for Pakistan's crises.