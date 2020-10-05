Pervaiz lauds Sialkot traders' role in reviving economy

LAHORE:A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Sunday.

The delegation was comprised of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce President Ch Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar, Senior Vice-President Muslim League Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar, former President of the Chamber Malik Muhammad Ashraf and SIAL Airlines Vice-Chairman Mian Ahsan. They met the speaker and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence.

Felicitating Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar on being elected unopposed as the President of Sialkot, Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi said the traders community has very important role in national economy, world’s economic system has collapsed because of corona, especially developing countries have been greatly impacted by this pandemic, traders of Sialkot and of the entire country are playing their vital role in reviving the national economy.

Thanking Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar said, “Sialkot Airport and traders bodies are grateful to you, as a chief minister you had worked for development of Sialkot, airport and traders community, people are benefitting from those even now, every member of the chamber has sentiments of love for you, whenever the country needs the traders community will be in the forefront.”