Rigging in GB elections would risk national security: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that rigging in the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan would be a national security risk for the country.

“Measures should be taken for free, fair and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan as there will be no compromise on any kind of poll rigging,” he said while addressing a meeting of the parliamentary board of GB on Saturday.

Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a second name of poll rigging. He said the people of GB always loved the PPP. “The people of GB will now also show their confidence on the PPP by giving it the mandate to serve them,” he said.

The PPP chairman directed all the candidates to spread he manifesto of the party to the people of GB to strengthen the bond with people of GB.

Bilawal warned the federal government to stay away from any intervention in the elections and said any kind of intervention by the federal government for poll rigging in GB would not be tolerated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP was taking part in the elections with its manifesto of 2018 in which it was clearly mentioned that the PPP will give the status of interim province to GB.