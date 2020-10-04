Passenger with weapon caught at airport

Islamabad : A passenger was barred to board a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. Sources told that the accused Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand-carry during checking at the airport.

He had an expired license of the seized gun.

The passenger was to board a private airline’s flight, PA-207.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Seven gamblers held: The police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering the table money amounting to Rs34,220 and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Saturday.

Sadiqabad Police on a tip-off raided and arrested gamblers identified as Zaheer Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Raja Umer, Zafar Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed and Mazhar Javed.

The police registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.