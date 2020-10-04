PML-N activists protest Shahbaz’s arrest

MINGORA: The local leaders and activists of the PML-N staged a protest against the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif. Addressing the gathering, PML-N provincial deputy general secretary Fazal Rehman, Habib Ali Shah, Irshad Khan and youth wing leaders said that the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif was the result of a nexus between NAB and government. They said the government was targeting political leaders to cover up its failures but they would not allow the puppet rulers to succeed in their conspiracies, adding, the decisions of the APC were meant to address the public problems and get rid of current government. They said that inflation, unemployment, rising prices of medicines and other issues had made life difficult for the common people. They said that atrocities were being perpetrated by the government and added that they were not afraid of arrests and political revenge. They said that the present government had failed at every level and was using various tactics to cover up its failures. Sadiq Aziz, Mohammad Sher Khan, Ghaffar and others also addressed the protesting activists. They said that the people had become frustrated and would soon rise up against the puppet government.