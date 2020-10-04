Newborn baby dies thru ‘negligence’

MARDAN: A newborn baby died due to the alleged negligence of staff at a private hospital here on Saturday.

The family members of the newborn baby staged a protest rally against the hospital. Also, a complaint was lodged at the Sheikh Maltoon Police Station. It was learnt that an eight-day old baby of one Anwar Syed, a resident of Bagh-e-Iram locality, allegedly died due to the negligence of doctors at a private hospital. Pir Saeed, grandfather of the deceased baby, told the media that they admitted the baby at a private hospital on Thursday, but the doctors did not examine him. He added that when they asked the staff about the doctor they were told that he was not present at hospital. He alleged that the baby died due to the negligence of the doctors. Later, the relatives of the child staged a protest on Mardan-Malakand Road. Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrish Nigar, DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle along with police reached the spot. The officials persuaded the protesters to reopen the road. Meanwhile, the Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station officials lodged a diary report against the doctor.