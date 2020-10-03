No Pak troops fighting against Armenia: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday rejected media reports claiming Pakistan Army fighting alongside the Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh, terming these “speculative, baseless and irresponsible”. The FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region. “The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate,” he said.

The FO spokesperson said the situation could “compromise peace and security of the entire region”, stressing that Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation. He said Pakistan supported Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, in line with the several unanimously-adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan made it emphatically clear that none of Pakistan, Turkey or any other country’s troops are fighting against Armenian aggression in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador in Pakistan Ali F Alizada said that his country’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the Armenian aggression and inflict heavy defeat on the enemy. He regretted that a few countries are providing assistance to Armenia in perpetuation of its aggression and terror activities against Azerbaijan without looking into the facts and ignoring the reality that Armenia has committed blatant aggression that had already occupying Nagorno-Karabakh area of Azerbaijan through aggression since thirty years.

Ambassador Ali Alizada said that the people of his country are overwhelmed about the support that Pakistan and its people have been pledging and demonstrating for Azerbaijan at the crucial juncture.

He said that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and the world must come forward to get it vacated so that the people of the area should become part of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian aggression is being condemned across the world. Ambassador Ali Alizada said that the people of Azerbaijan will always remember the support and solidarity Pakistan throughout has been extending to the Azerbaijan at the face of Armenian aggression.