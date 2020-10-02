LAHORE: In a bold decision amid rapidly changing political landscape, PML-N leadership Thursday expelled five of its members from the party besides issuing show cause notices to four others for violating the party discipline.

The PML-N decided to expel five Punjab Assembly members for holding meetings with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar despite repeated warnings. They include MPAs Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Maulvi Ghayasuddin.

The announcement about these expulsions was made by PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal after the approval by party leadership. The expulsion orders were signed by Rana Sanaullah in his capacity as the provincial president of the party.

The PML-N leadership also issued show cause notices to four of its party members who were absent during the voting on legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at the Parliamentâ€™s joint session recently. They include PML-N senators and MNAs Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi. These show cause notices were issued by Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq. Ahsan Iqbal said the decision about the next phase would be taken after replies to the show cause notices.