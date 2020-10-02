LCWU approves new academic programmes

LAHORE:The 25th meeting of the Academic Council of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held here on Thursday approved a number of new programmes.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza chaired the meeting which was attended by Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and representative of the Higher Education Department (HED).

The new academic programmes approved included Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Software Engineering, Hospitality Management, Entrepreneurship and MBA Executive under the Department of Management Sciences, etc. On the direction of Chancellor/Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Academic Council also approved teaching of Holy Quran with translation mandatory for all the university students. Quran education will be a part of the curriculum at both undergraduate and masters’ level.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that 4-year BS Software Engineering Programme, Doctor of Physical Therapy Programme and MBA in different specialisations were need of the time. She added that Lahore College for Women University was playing its role in making female students an active member of society.

UET starts on-campus classes: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has started on-campus classes for new students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2020 and ongoing session 2017. A UET spokesperson said the university administration has also announced the Academic Calendar for the Fall Semester 2020. According to the notification, the commencement of teaching has started from October 1, 2020. Session 2018 and 2019 will continue their study through online classes. The mid-term exams of Session 2017 and 2020 will be started from November 30, to December 4, 2020 and mid-term exams of session 2018 and 2019 will be started from December 7, to December 11, 2020 whereas the first semester will end between February 1 to February 12, 2021 with End Term Exams. After that students will be provided semester break.

PU associate degrees: Punjab University (PU) has introduced semester-based two-year associate degrees for its affiliated colleges. The degrees will be launched from the present academic year 2020-21 with the nomenclature of associate degree in commerce and associate degree in account and finance.

PU Hailey College of Commerce Principal Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the new programmes would catered to the modern needs of professional fields in which recommendations of the industry had been included.