Karachi to get 50 new fire tenders by January: governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the federal government was purchasing 50 new fire tenders that would be given to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by January 2021.

He said this during his visit to the Hijrat Colony area to meet the victims of the deadly fire incident in the locality that occurred last month. He said the arrival of 50 new fire tenders would improve the city’s firefighting strength to prevent such deadly incidents.

He said the government would arrange a rented accommodation for the people who had become homeless due to the Hijrat Colony fire incident and government would also pay the rent of the temporary accommodation for one year. He said the fire incident was a massive tragedy but the government would not leave alone the affected family.

The governor said a review would be held to determine whether a late arrival of the fire brigade was responsible for the tragedy.

Delegation from UK

The governor said a lot of work was required to be done to uplift the education and health sectors of the province. The governor stated this as he met at the Governor House an 11-member delegation of the UK-based International Professional Council led by its chairman Amjad Ali Syed. Ismail said the people of Pakistani origin settled in the UK had been providing support for the uplift of different sectors of the province that was a testament to their love and commitment to the motherland.

He said that recently Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a historical development package for the uplift of the city proving that the PM had the best vision to develop the provincial capital as being the economic capital of the country.

He said the PM held interactions with the relevant industrialists to adopt the required measures to uplift the industrial estates in the city. He said the federal government had a special focus on the revival of the industrial zones.

The delegation members said the civic infrastructure of the industrial zones had to be upgraded while the industries should also be provided with an uninterrupted supply of water, gas and electricity for the economic development of the country.