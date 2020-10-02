Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman demanded

PESHAWAR: The journalists sought the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest here on Thursday.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV and registered anger at the victimisation of the head of the largest media group of the country. With banners and placards in their hands, they chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his media group.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Nasreen Jabeen, Nisar Mahmood, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Raham Dil and others. The protesters flayed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges and thus pressuring the Jang Group.

They deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remained behind bars for the last 204 days and had been denied bail.

The speakers said the PTI government was pursuing anti-media policy, adding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been held to bully other independent media groups as well. They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting the opposition political leaders and free media.

The speakers said the NAB was not acting against those ruling party members who were allegedly involved in tainted practices.

They questioned the lack of action over the wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals. The protesters appealed to the apex court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.