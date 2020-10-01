Babri Mosque demolition: Indian court acquits all accused

LUCKNOW: Nearly 28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished an Indian court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the case including former deputy prime minister LK Advani Murli Manohar Joshi Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti. The accused were acquitted citing a lack of evidence against them for hatching the alleged conspiracy. The Special CBI court also observed that the 1992 demolition was not pre planned.