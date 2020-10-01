Still don’t trust Zardari: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has cast shadows of doubts on opposition parties’ newly formed alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by saying he still does not "completely" trust the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

"It is difficult for me to trust him (Zardari) even today," he said at a private news channel talk show.

The PML-N leader said that he still has qualms about Zardari and his opinion of the former president has not changed.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, while commenting on statement by Khawaja Asif, said he has a lot of respect for Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to journalists in London, he said he has faith in Asif Ali Zardari and he is an important and valuable part of newly named Pakistan Democratic Movement. Meanwhile, PPP leaders have issued a damning charge sheet against the PML-N frontline leader Khawaja Asif, accusing him of back stabbing his own party and working to subvert the emerging PPP-PML-N political alliance. Spokesperson of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Murtaza Khokar has termed PML-N leader Khawaja Asif a dubious person assigned to scuttle the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at a critical juncture in the country’s history. Khokar said Asif has taken a ‘Parchi’ to ensure the PPP-PML-N alliance does not materialise.

In his scathing remarks, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a person like Kh Asif who never thinks twice from backstabbing his very own PML-N and leaking its secret meetings, filing treason cases against TV channels, has the audacity to say that the PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari is not trustworthy. The biggest evidence of his commitment to democracy is his years long incarceration in false and fabricated cases. Both the statements followed Kh Asif’s remarks that he does not trust PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and has no faith in him.