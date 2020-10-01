Metro bus catches fire

Rawalpindi: A metro bus caught fire near Rehmanabad Metro Station here on Wednesday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman told ‘The News’ that the fire erupted in a metro bus travelling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad but it was contained within minutes. “We rescued all passengers safely,” he claimed.

A senior official of Metro Bus Authority (MBA) on condition of anonymity said that the buses were not being maintained and that could be the reason behind the incident. He also said that the metro track from Saddar to Faizabad was also in a dilapidated condition for over a year but nobody was taking action to start its renovation. “A major accident could take place if Punjab government does not release funds to start its renovation work,” he warned.