One death, 62 more cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus claimed another life here in Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours while 62 more confirmed cases have been reported from the region in a day registering a consistent increase in the number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness.

The government, however, has managed to reopen educational institutions at all levels including universities, colleges and schools in public and private sectors as the primary classes have also been got operational from Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that 60 or more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a day for the 5th time in the last 12 days, after reopening of educational institutions. Before September 19, over 60 patients were confirmed positive in a day from the region on July 25.

As many as 250 new cases of COVID-19 along with two deaths have been reported from the region in the last four days and it hints that the COVID-19 outbreak has not lost its intensity at least in this region of the country.

It is important that from August 1 to September 9, in 40 days, a total of 965 new cases were reported from the region at an average of around 24 new patients per day while after reopening of educational institutions, in last 15 days, 768 new patients have so far been reported making an average of 51 plus cases in a day. It is worth mentioning that the dashboards of the districts do not include students tested positive for the illness.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed one life in the federal capital while 62 more patients were tested positive for the disease taking tally from the twin cities to 22,892.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another 49 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from ICT to 16,581 of which 15,865 patients have recovered from the disease while 182 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 534 on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 13 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the district to 6311 of which 288 confirmed patients have died of coronavirus illness while 5,882 have recovered.

On Wednesday, a total of 130 confirmed patients of the illness was in isolation at their homes while 11 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, said Chief Executive Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.