Plea for quashment of FIR dismissed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition of a doctor, also an owner of a hospital, seeking quashment of an FIR registered against him under Punjab Prevention and Control of Dengue Regulations 2019.

Dr Tauseef Razzaq through his counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that an FIR could not be registered without a probe of Punjab Healthcare Commission. He said every careless act of a doctor could not be termed a criminal offence. A provincial law officer told the court that challan had already been submitted before the trial court and it was necessary to prosecute and register FIR against the doctor/petitioner for showing negligence and not taking measures to contain dengue virus in his hospital.

Justice Aalia Neelum dismissed the petition and observed that the petitioner should face the trial proceedings. The Lahore High Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings before the director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against a commercial pilot for cancellation of his licence. Several pilots have already obtained stay orders against proceedings of cancellation of their licences by the CAA. The aviation authority initiated action against the pilots on the allegation of possessing dubious licences.