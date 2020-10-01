86 fresh corona cases reported in Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said 86 new corona cases have surfaced in Punjab during the last 24 hours and not a single patient has died of corona during this period.

In a statement, he said the number of active corona patients is 1,695 and 95,449 patients have recovered. A total of 1239,211 were tested in Punjab and 11,239 were tested during the last 24 hours. He said 97 patients are under treatment in Punjab government hospitals including 22 in Lahore while 2,234 have died so far in Punjab.

Those who tried to politicise corona have faced defeat, the CM said. He made it clear that corona SOPs would be strictly implemented in educational institutions and action would be taken in case of noncompliance.